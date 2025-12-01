Gaza Conflict Deadliest for Journalists in Decades, Secretary-General Says in Message to International Media Seminar on Peace in Middle East

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message to the United Nations International Media Seminar on Peace in the Middle East, in New York today:

Today’s dialogue on the dangers and complexities of reporting from the Occupied Palestinian Territory holds tragic relevance. Journalists in Gaza have been facing the same risks and realities as the people they cover — including displacement, famine and death. Since the appalling attacks on 7 October, more than 260 media workers have been killed there, making this the deadliest conflict for journalists in decades.

The rules of war are clear: Civilians and civilian infrastructure are not a target. Journalists must be able to perform their essential work without interference, intimidation or harm. This includes the unacceptable ban that prevents international journalists from accessing Gaza.

The UN is unwavering in its commitment to the only sustainable solution: A credible, irreversible pathway to ending the occupation and to two States, Israel and Palestine, living side-by-side in peace and security within their secure and recognized borders on the basis of pre-1967 lines, with Jerusalem as the capital of both States, in line with international law, UN resolutions and other relevant agreements.

Your work as journalists — bearing witness, reporting the facts — is vital in building the informed global consensus required to realize this goal.

May your dialogue today strengthen respect for press freedom and the protection and safety of journalists in the Middle East. And may your work in the months ahead strengthen the foundation for a just and lasting peace.