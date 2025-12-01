Secretary-General, Addressing States Parties to Anti-Personnel Mine Ban Convention, Urges Stronger Resolve to ‘Curb These Vicious Weapons’

Following is the text of UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ video message to the twenty-second Meeting of States Parties to the Anti-Personnel Mine Ban Convention (Ottawa Convention), in Geneva today:

Anti-personnel landmines are among the cruellest and most indiscriminate weapons ever created. They kill and maim long after conflicts end. And four out of every five victims are civilians — often children.

But, in 1997, world leaders met in Ottawa to sign the Anti-Personnel Mine Ban Convention. There they pledged to protect human life — and vowed that humanitarian norms must never yield to military objectives. Yet, today, as conflicts rage, some States waver in their commitment.

So, let’s be clear: Any weakening of the Ottawa Convention could spark a dangerous race to the bottom. And civilians would pay the highest price.

The twenty-second Meeting of States Parties must strengthen our resolve to curb these vicious weapons. It must rally new Parties and inspire the compliance of existing ones.

We must recommit to protecting lives, respecting international law and restoring hope to communities threatened by landmines. Let us work together, with urgency and determination, to achieve our vision of a mine-free world.