Human Rights Must Never Take Second Place to Power, Profit, Secretary-General Says on International Day, Calls for United Stand against Injustice

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message for Human Rights Day, under the theme “Human Rights: Our Everyday Essentials”, observed on 10 December:

Nearly 80 years ago, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights defined what every person needs to survive and thrive. It was a philosophical and political breakthrough — and it has been the bedrock of our global community ever since.

Human rights — civil, political, economic, social and cultural — are inalienable, indivisible and interdependent. But recent years have brought a shrinking of civic space. We have grave violations that signal a flagrant disregard for rights, and a callous indifference to human suffering.

Together, we have the power to confront these injustices: By protecting the institutions that make human rights a lived reality.

Every day, the United Nations helps people around the world realize their most basic rights. Together with civil society and Governments, we deliver food and provide shelter; support education and elections; clear mines; defend the environment; empower women; and strive for peace.

But, we cannot do it alone. This work depends on all people, everywhere, taking a stand. When we protect the most vulnerable, when we refuse to look away, when we speak up for the institutions that speak up for us, we keep human rights alive.

Our rights should never take second place to profit or power. Let us unite to protect them, for the dignity and freedom of all.