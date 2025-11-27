Secretary-General Strongly Condemns Coup d'État in Guinea-Bissau, Calls for Restoration of Constitutional Order

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General is deeply concerned by the unfolding events in Guinea-Bissau. He strongly condemns the coup d’état perpetrated by elements of the military and any attempt to violate constitutional order. He stresses that any disregard of the will of the people who peacefully cast their vote during the 23 November general elections constitutes an unacceptable violation of democratic principles.

The Secretary-General calls for the immediate and unconditional restoration of constitutional order, as well as the release of all detained officials, including those responsible for the electoral process, opposition leaders and other political actors. He urges all stakeholders to exercise utmost restraint, uphold democratic institutions and the rule of law and respect the will of the people while acting in accordance with their obligations under international human rights law. He emphasizes that disputes must be resolved through peaceful and inclusive dialogue and legal avenues.

The Secretary-General reaffirms the full support of the United Nations to the efforts of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the African Union and the West African Elders Forum to safeguard democracy, promote stability and assist Guinea-Bissau in concluding the electoral process peacefully and swiftly returning to its democratic path.