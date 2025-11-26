Deeply Saddened by Passing of David Malone, Secretary-General Lauds Former Rector’s Role in Strengthening UN University as Centre for Policy-Relevant Research

The following statement by UN Secretary-General António Guterres was issued today:

I am deeply saddened by the passing of David Malone. His decade of service as Rector of the United Nations University marked the culmination of a distinguished career devoted to international cooperation and scholarship.

Under his leadership, the UN University strengthened its role as a centre for policy-relevant research, advanced gender parity, and forged trusted partnerships across the United Nations system. His vision and dedication contributed significantly to initiatives such as Our Common Agenda and to advancing digital transformation in the developing world.

David Malone’s legacy will endure as an inspiration to all who work for a more just and sustainable future. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and colleagues.