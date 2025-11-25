Everyone Has Something Meaningful to Offer, Secretary-General Says in International Volunteer Day Message

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message for International Volunteer Day for Economic and Social Development, observed on 5December:

In an era of political division and social isolation, volunteering offers a powerful way to forge connections and foster our shared humanity.

On this International Volunteer Day, we honour the millions across the globe stepping forward to serve their communities and advance the greater good.

This year’s theme, “Every Contribution Matters”, reminds us that everyone has something meaningful to offer, and that every cause, from hunger to climate to humanitarian action, benefits from the enthusiasm and expertise of volunteers.

I extend my deepest gratitude to the more than 14,000 people who have served through the United Nations Volunteers programme and to the countless others who give their time and talents to help neighbours and strangers alike. Your commitment, solidarity and compassion are shaping a better world.

This week also marks the launch of the International Volunteer Year 2026.

Over the next 12 months, I urge everyone, everywhere to volunteer for a cause that matters to you. In times of crisis and uncertainty, you can be the change you wish to see.

Together, we can grow a global movement of volunteers and build a brighter, more caring future for all.