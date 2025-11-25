Secretary-General Urges Governments to Criminalize Digital Violence, Protect Women, Girls Online, in International Day Message

Following is the text of UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ video message for the commemoration of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, observed today:

Violence against women and girls is a global scourge. And in our digital age, technology has amplified the abuse. Online harassment, deepfakes and hate speech proliferate.

Misogynistic content is moving from the margins to the mainstream. And violence that begins online too often spills over into real life.

That is why protection in digital spaces is the focus of this year’s International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.

I am calling on Governments to criminalize digital violence and strengthen support for survivors.

Technology companies must ensure their platforms are safe and accountable; and communities must come together in zero tolerance for online hate.

We cannot allow digital spaces to become yet another place where women and girls are unsafe.

On the thirtieth anniversary of the Beijing Declaration, let us unite to end violence — online and off. Together, we can build a world free of fear for every woman, and every girl.