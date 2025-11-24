Encouraged by ‘Tangible and Steady Progress’, Secretary-General Assures Conference Set Up to Eliminate Nuclear Weapons in Middle East of UN’s Continued Support

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General welcomes the successful conclusion of the sixth session of the Conference on the Establishment of a Middle East Zone Free of Nuclear Weapons and Other Weapons of Mass Destruction, which took place from 17 to 21 November 2025 at the United Nations Headquarters in New York.

He is encouraged by the tangible and steady progress the Conference has made over its successive sessions and assures the participating States of the Conference of the United Nations’ continuing support for this crucial endeavour to rid the Middle East — and the world — of nuclear weapons and all other weapons of mass destruction.

The work of this Conference is a key component of building a safer and more prosperous future for the Middle East. The Secretary-General commends the President of the Conference, Omar Hilale, Permanent Representative of Morocco to the United Nations, and the participating States of the Conference, for their open, inclusive and consensus-based approach to advancing the negotiations toward a future treaty.

He also congratulates Omar Al-Kathiri, Permanent Representative of Oman to the United Nations, on his endorsement as the President of the seventh session and wishes him every success in his tenure.