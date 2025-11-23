Amid Uncertain Growth, Stalled Development Progress, More Investment in Sustainable Industrialization Is Crucial, Secretary-General Tells Global Industry Summit 2025

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message to the twenty-first session of the General Conference of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), in Riyadh today:

I send greetings to the Global Industry Summit 2025, the twenty-first General Conference of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization.

From the start, UNIDO has gathered countries around a shared and powerful truth: industrial development is critical to strengthening economies, fighting poverty and creating jobs and prosperity.

This year’s Conference arrives at a moment when this vision is under threat by uncertain growth, stalled development progress and climate chaos. Meanwhile, as the fourth Industrial Revolution rushes ahead, millions of people are at risk of being left behind.

Governments and businesses must join forces to lift this burden on developing countries by rapidly scaling up investment in sustainable industrialization, as called for by the Pact for the Future. This would allow developing countries to build critical infrastructure for the future, while supporting broad-based job creation, including in the rapidly growing technology and renewable energy sectors.

The Sevilla Commitment takes this further, with a global road map for unlocking public and private capital for sustainable development, including industrial growth.

At every step, UNIDO’s efforts to forge solutions, and foster partnerships and joint ventures in developing countries will be critical. I wish you a successful Conference, and welcome the Riyadh Declaration’s potential to advance peace, prosperity and a sustainable future for all.