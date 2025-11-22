Secretary-General Strongly Condemns Allied Democratic Forces’ Deadly Attacks on Civilians in Democratic Republic of the Congo

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General strongly condemns the deadly attacks carried out by the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) armed group between 13 and 19 November across Lubero Territory, North Kivu, that have resulted in the deaths of at least 89 people, including at least 20 women and an as yet undetermined number of children. At least 17 civilians were killed inside a health centre in the locality of Byambwe, while in other localities, civilians were abducted, medical supplies were looted and homes were destroyed.

The Secretary-General conveys his deepest condolences to the bereaved families and communities; the United Nations stands in solidarity with all those affected.

The Secretary-General reaffirms that the United Nations, through the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO), remains fully committed to supporting Congolese authorities in their efforts to protect civilians, prevent human rights violations and combat impunity.