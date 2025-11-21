People with Disabilities Drive Progress Benefiting Everyone, Secretary-General Observance Message Says, Urging Greater Action to Ensure Their Full Inclusion

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message for the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, observed on 3 December:

People with disabilities are transforming societies — leading innovation, influencing policy, and mobilizing for justice. Yet too often, they are denied a seat at the decision-making table.

The Doha Political Declaration, adopted at last month’s World Summit for Social Development, reaffirms a critical truth: there can be no sustainable development without the inclusion of people with disabilities.

People with disabilities drive progress that benefits us all. Their leadership has improved disaster preparedness, expanded inclusive education and employment, and ensured humanitarian responses reach those most at risk.

Many innovations that shape our daily lives — from text messaging to voice-activated technology — began as solutions developed by and for people with disabilities.

Yet systemic barriers persist: discrimination, poverty, and inaccessible services continue to limit the participation of the over 1 billion people with disabilities worldwide.

On this International Day of Persons with Disabilities, let us commit to working side-by-side with persons with disabilities in all their diversity, as equal partners.

When inclusion is real, everyone benefits. Together, we can build more accessible, resilient societies where all of us thrive.