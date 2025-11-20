Environmental Justice ‘Essential for Future Generations’, Secretary-General Tells Meeting of Aarhus Convention Parties

Following is Secretary-General António Guterres’ message to the joint high-level segment of the meetings of the Parties to the Convention on Access to Information, Public Participation in Decision-Making and Access to Justice in Environmental Matters and Its Protocol on Pollutant Release and Transfer Registers, in Geneva today:

I send warm greetings as you meet to advance efforts enabling people to protect their well-being and that of future generations.

The world faces a triple planetary crisis, with climate change, pollution and biodiversity loss posing grave threats to human rights, peace and security, and sustainable development.

The Aarhus Convention and its Protocol affirm the right of every person to live in a healthy environment. They are the only legally binding instruments open for accession to all UN Member States to promote access to information, public participation in decision-making and access to justice in environmental matters. As such, they help foster environmental democracy by keeping Governments accountable.

I welcome the new parties that have joined these treaties since you last met in 2021.

I applaud those that have ratified the Convention’s amendment on genetically modified organisms, triggering its entry into force.

And I commend the non-parties drawing inspiration from the Aarhus Convention and Protocol as they develop similar treaties, notably in Latin America and the Caribbean and in South-East Asia.

Countries have relied on your support to improve transparency, public engagement and the rule of law ever since the Aarhus Convention and its Protocol entered into force in 2001 and 2009, respectively. Today you are entrusted with the historic task of adopting the Geneva Declaration, a critical opportunity to advance public rights and strengthen accountability to tackle the triple planetary crisis. I count on you to deliver.

Your dedication reflects the enduring promise of environmental justice. Let us all be inspired by your commitment to shaping a more sustainable, equitable and hopeful future for the generations that follow.