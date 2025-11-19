Ending AIDS by 2030 ‘Within Grasp’, Secretary-General Says in Message, Rallies World to Invest in Prevention

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message for World AIDS Day, observed on 1 December:

This World AIDS Day reminds us that we have the power to transform lives and futures and end the AIDS epidemic once and for all.

The progress we have made is undeniable. Since 2010, new infections have fallen by 40 per cent. AIDS-related deaths have declined by more than half. And access to treatment is better than ever before.

But for many people around the world, the crisis continues. Millions still lack access to HIV prevention and treatment services because of who they are, where they live or the stigma they endure.

Meanwhile, reduced resources and services are putting lives at risk and threatening hard-won gains.

Ending AIDS means empowering communities, investing in prevention and expanding access to treatment for all people. It means uniting innovation with action and ensuring new tools like injectables reach more people in need.

At every step, it means grounding our work in human rights to ensure no one is left behind. Ending AIDS as a public health threat by 2030 is within grasp. Let’s get the job done.