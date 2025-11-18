Future Defined by How We Care for Next Generation, Secretary-General Says in World Children’s Day Message

Following is the text of UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ video message for World Children’s Day, observed on 20 November:

The Convention on the Rights of the Child is the most widely ratified treaty in history.

Signed 36 years ago today, it affirms a simple truth: When we protect the youngest members of the human family, we build a better world.

But right now, children’s rights are under attack. Poverty and emergencies are stealing education. Climate chaos is jeopardizing futures. And new dangers lurk in the online world.

Too many children already carry burdens far beyond their years, earning income or caring for siblings. And famine and war have robbed thousands of the most basic right of all: the right to life.

Every child’s circumstances are unique.

But every child has the same rights, no matter who they are or where they live.

This World Children’s Day, let us listen to children. And let us amplify their voices as they stand up for their rights.

The future is defined by how we care for the next generation.

We must unite to build a safe and equal world for every child.