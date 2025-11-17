On International Day, Secretary-General Urges United Front to Stop Digital, Offline Violence against Women

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message for the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, observed on 25 November:

Violence against women and girls is a global scourge. And in our digital age, it is being amplified by the reach and speed of technology. That is why online protection is the focus of this year’s International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.

Online harassment, deepfakes and hate speech are proliferating. Misogynistic content is moving from the margins to the mainstream. And violence that begins in the digital world can spill over into the physical — in the form of stalking, abuse, even femicide.

Ending this crisis demands action from us all: Governments must criminalize digital violence and strengthen support for survivors. Technology companies must ensure their platforms are safe and accountable. And communities must come together in zero tolerance for online hate.

We cannot allow digital spaces to be yet another place where women and girls are unsafe.

On the thirtieth anniversary of the Beijing Declaration, I call on the world to unite to end violence against women everywhere. Together, we can build a world free of fear where every woman and every girl can thrive.