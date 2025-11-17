People of Middle East Deserve Peace, Stability, Secretary-General Tells Conference on Establishing Region as Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zone, Urging Concrete Action

Following is the text of UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ video message to the sixth session of the Conference on the Establishment of a Middle East Zone Free of Nuclear Weapons and other Weapons of Mass Destruction, in New York today:

I send my warm greetings to this critical Conference. The people of the Middle East deserve stability and peace. But, the threat of nuclear weapons and other weapons of mass destruction is pushing this promise further out of reach.

A zone free of these scourges would help ease tensions and prevent the worst-case scenario from ever coming to pass. Since its first session in 2019, this Conference has been a key component of this global endeavour. Now, you must turn momentum into concrete action. After two years of catastrophic war in Gaza, there is finally a path forward.

I urge all parties to honour their commitments, consolidate the ceasefire and transform it into lasting peace. I call on all States in the region to make it a zone free of all weapons of mass destruction. And I urge the international community to render its full support.

As you meet today, know that your work contributes to global efforts to rid humanity of the most devastating weapons ever devised. The United Nations fully supports you as you pursue this crucial goal. I wish you success in your deliberations.