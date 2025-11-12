Joint Press Conference by United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, African Union Commission Chairperson Mahamoud Ali Youssouf

Following is the transcript of the joint press conference by UN Secretary-General António Guterres and Mahamoud Ali Youssouf, Chairperson of the African Union Commission, in New York today:

Let me begin by welcoming Chairperson Mahamoud Ali Youssouf and thanking him for today’s very fruitful discussion.

This was our first annual meeting with the African Union Commission since he took up his post, and one that builds on earlier momentum. Cooperation between our organizations has never been stronger — or more necessary. Our world is in turmoil, rocked by deadly conflicts, widening inequalities, climate chaos and runaway technologies. The impacts are felt deeply on the African continent. I wish to address three areas where decisive action is needed.

First — making Africa a priority. Since the start of my first mandate, I have taken steps to keep Africa high on the UN agenda. A closer strategic alliance with the AU was at the centre of this work — building on shared values, mutual respect, common interests and complementarity. This led to our joint framework on peace and security, improving collaboration from early conflict indicators to post-conflict peacebuilding; our joint framework on sustainable development, accelerating the shared ambitions of the AU’s Agenda 2063 and the UN’s 2030 Agenda; and our joint frameworks on human rights — which enhance protection and strengthen inclusive democratic institutions and the rule of law.

More recently, the Pact for the Future reaffirmed the importance of collaborating with regional organizations — specifically the AU — and of addressing Africa’s needs and aspirations on peace and security; on sustainable development; on women, youth and future generations; on science, technology and innovation; and more. The Pact also called for permanent seats for Africa on the Security Council, correcting once and for all an intolerable injustice faced by the African continent.

Our engagement with the AU likewise informs the UN80 Initiative, which aims to realign our work in ways that improve support to the most vulnerable countries — in Africa and beyond.

But we cannot deliver for Africa without adequate, predictable and sustained resources. I call again on Member States to pay their regular assessments and peacekeeping contributions in full and on time.

Second — financing for development and innovation. Africa’s history is as old as humanity. Its resources are vast — and have driven the growth of many economies. Its people are the future. But its progress is held back by an outdated and unfair global financial system. The time has come to reform this financial architecture — so it reflects the world of today and better serves the needs of developing countries, particularly in Africa. It must become more inclusive, representative, equitable and effective.

This means giving developing countries more meaningful participation in global financial institutions; tripling the lending capacity of multilateral development banks; and easing debt burdens with new instruments to reduce the cost of capital, to lower borrowing costs, to extend maturity, align debt service to the ability to pay, and speed up sovereign debt resolution for countries facing debt distress.

African leadership helped secure the Sevilla Commitment, which takes concrete steps to advance work on these issues. And later this month I will take this message to the G20 Summit in Johannesburg, urging G20 members to lead on these long-overdue reforms and welcoming the Africa-Europe Foundation’s work on resetting and strengthening the relationship between the two continents.

Africa also needs investment to ensure it benefits from the clean energy revolution. Solar and wind are now the cheapest sources of power — and the fastest growing sources of electricity in history. No continent has more sunshine or wind than Africa. But it lacks the funds to invest in renewables at the speed and scale required.

Too many African countries are starved of the resources to adapt — and locked out of the clean energy transition — while investments in Africa for clean energy flow to developed countries. In a few days I will return to COP30 in Belém and reiterate a message that could not be more clear: Developed countries have a moral imperative to act by closing the climate ambition gap to keep the 1.5 degrees limit within reach; doubling adaptation finance to at least 40 billion US dollars this year; and massively scaling up adaptation finance in the years to come. And adaptation is absolutely crucial for the African continent that practically does not contribute to climate change, but it is in the frontline of the most negative impacts of climate change.

On the other hand, developed countries must provide at least 300 billion US dollars a year for mitigation and adaptation and helping to mobilize 1.3 trillion US dollars annually by 2025 to meet the needs of developing countries. And delivering a climate justice package that brings equity, dignity and opportunity to communities that — like many in Africa — are on the frontlines of the climate crisis.

Third — investing in peace. Sustainable development and peace are interdependent and mutually reinforcing. In this respect, I wish to reaffirm my full support for the AU’s Silencing the Guns initiative. Its vision is compelling: an integrated, prosperous and peaceful Africa. Its ambition is bold: to end all wars and violent conflicts on the continent. Its approach is smart: aligning efforts across the humanitarian, development and peace sectors. And its time is now.

Today, Africa is home to too many conflicts and too much suffering.

In Sudan, I am gravely concerned by recent reports of mass atrocities and gross human rights violations in El Fasher and worsening violence in the Kordofans. The flow of weapons and fighters from external parties must be cut off. The flow of humanitarian aid must be able to quickly reach civilians in need. The hostilities must stop. I call on the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces to engage with my Personal Envoy for Sudan, Ramtane Lamamra, and take swift, tangible steps toward a negotiated settlement.

I am also deeply alarmed by rising insecurity in the Sahel, as armed groups and terrorist networks exploit fragile governance and intercommunal tensions.

The developments in Mali, including the fuel blockade, make a dire situation even worse, posing new risks to the wider region and the entire continent.

Trust must be urgently restored and cooperation between countries across the region must be re-established.

In South Sudan, delays in implementing the peace agreement cloud prospects for credible and peaceful elections in December 2026. Its leaders must urgently summon the political will to make difficult compromises and prevent a return to conflict.

In Somalia, chronic underfunding of the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission narrows the path from conflict to recovery.

Security Council resolution 2719 established a framework for predictable financing of AU-led operations authorized by the Council through assessed contributions. Regrettably, the Council has yet to agree on how to materialize this commitment. This has real consequences for AUSSOM, which remains indispensable for Somalia’s security transition and counter-terrorism efforts. International partners must urgently close the 2025 funding gap — and ensure predictable support for the remainder of the Mission.

In Libya, dialogue and compromise are essential to overcome political and institutional divisions. The AU-UN Annual Conference expressed its full support for the UN road map to enable national elections and end the transitional phase, and for the Libyan National Peace and Reconciliation Charter.

In the eastern reaches of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, decades of conflict have created a humanitarian crisis of epic proportions — with 5.7 million people displaced and 21 million in need of life-saving aid. Services are collapsing. Cholera on the rise. Hope is on the run. Donors must step up — with meaningful support for the vastly underfunded Humanitarian Response Plan. Combatants must stand down immediately — so peace agreements can be implemented without delay. Parties must honour their commitments under the Washington Peace Agreement and Doha Declaration of Principles and comply fully with Security Council resolution 2773. The DRC’s sovereignty and territorial integrity must be respected. And the root causes of the instability and violence in eastern DRC must be addressed.

The world must not turn its back on Africa, home to nearly one fifth of humanity. The stakes are too high. And the potential is too great. Once again, I want to thank Chairperson Youssouf, and I look forward to ever deeper cooperation ahead.

Question: Thank you so much. Thank you for this press conference on behalf of the UN Correspondents Association. It’s Valeria Robecco from ANSA News Agency. Secretary-General, do you believe the current multilateral system is delivering truly for Africa, and what are the first concrete steps between the areas that you just mentioned that the UN will take or can take to ensure African voices are better represented in the global decision-making? Thank you so much.

Secretary-General: It is clear that Africa is a double victim of colonialism. First of all, because of colonialism itself and its impact, and second, because when the international multilateral system was created, Africa was not present at the table. And so, it was largely created in line with the interests of the countries that, at the time, were around the table, and they are essentially developed countries. And so, it’s absolutely essential to correct this historic injustice. And that means presence of Africa with permanent members in the Security Council and also, more non-permanent members. And that means that Africa’s weight in the international financial system needs to increase, and Africa needs to benefit from the international financial architecture in a way that is compatible with enormous challenges that the African continent faces. So, we are for the reform of the multilateral institutions, and one of the reasons why this reform is necessary is for Africa to finally see, I would say, correct and necessary positions to be respected.

Question: Sherwin Bryce-Pease, South African broadcasting, Chairman Youssouf, Secretary-General Guterres, a question for you both. I believe you will both travel to Johannesburg next week for the first G20 Leader Summit in Africa. But a notable absence will be the delegation of the United States after President [Donald J.] Trump indicated last week that South Africa should not be in the G20, expressing his views on alleged human rights abuses directed at the white Afrikaner community, which has been rejected as devoid of fact by the South African Government. How do you both view the US position as it relates to South Africa’s role in the G20 and the US criticism of the development focus of this year’s agenda that it views as a departure from the core mandate of the G20 block?

Chairperson: It is, indeed, unfortunate that the United States boycott this G20 summit. But let me reassure you. I think the African continent has decided to take its destiny on its hands. And we are definitely working to increase the self-reliance. We are working to mobilize domestic resources for our development programmes, and the whole rhetoric and narrative is changing. Now, just to respond to also the first question. I mean, the multilateral system can deliver for the African continent, but it’s not the only continent that needs the multilateral system. We have to be clear about that. And if the multilateral system is not delivering or has difficulties to do so, it’s up to us, the UN and African continent, to support it and to consolidate it.

As far as the G20 is concerned, this is a new platform for the African continent. It will be the first time that we’ll be hosting the G20 in South Africa, and it will be the first time the African Union will participate as a full member. So, this will be a good platform to voice our demands with regards to the reforms that have to be introduced into the international financial system.

We will also voice our requests for climate justice. We will certainly use this platform to advance our agenda, and we do have on the continent so many agendas related to climate, related to financing, related also to peace and security. So, I mean, we are quite confident that we are living in a world that is moving towards polarization, and it’s up to the African continent to take its place around the table where decisions, global decisions are made. This is our mindset, and we will be working towards those goals.

Secretary-General: Well, my best response to what others say is that I will be there. I will be there, and I am totally committed to work within the G20 to move all the key reforms that are essential in the international financial system and to create the conditions for the development agenda, particularly in Africa, to be sustainable. And for that, there is an essential question, which is the reduction of the cost of capital, and addressing the problems of debt distress, as I believe, are in the priorities of the presidency of the G20.

Question: Thank you very much. Mr. Ali Youssouf and Secretary-General, how realistic is it to believe that the guns in Africa can be silenced by 2030 since there are only four years left, and conflicts have been escalating?

And Mr. Secretary-General, if I could add in one question, can you give us your assessment of the ceasefire in Gaza and what role the UN may be playing, we know already in humanitarian, but possibly in future efforts?

Chairperson: Silencing the guns by 2030 might appear as an unrealistic goal. But let me pinpoint: This initiative started in 2016. And in 2016, we put the bar as high as 2020. We said we will be silencing the guns by 2020. And then, it didn’t work for us. And again, our leaders met, and they said that maybe we should change the course of how we handle crises. That’s what happened. We put in place what we call the peace and security architecture and the governance architecture. And now we are working to merge those two mechanisms so that we — really, the continent — [can] be more efficient in tackling those crises in our countries.

Let’s say that 2030 might not be a realistic date to end, you know, violence on the continent — violence will continue anyway — because we think that we have to handle the structural reasons of violence and conflicts in our continent. And this will take certainly time. That’s why we have what we call agenda 2063. So, in the slogan, in agenda 2063 is the Africa we want, peaceful, prosperous and integrated. So, we still have long decades ahead of us, but I think we are working very hard, really, to end those conflicts. It’s not easy, and without the support of the UN, it will be even more difficult. That’s why we are insisting on the fact that the UN should play its role. And, in particular, the UN Security Council, especially when it comes to financing the peace operations on our continent.

Secretary-General: The ceasefire in Gaza is fragile, is repeatedly violated, but it is holding. And I strongly appeal for the ceasefire to be fully respected, and to pave the way for the negotiations of phase II, leading to the creation of the conditions for the self-determination of the Palestinian people and the creation of the two-State solution.

On the other hand, we are indeed at the present moment, substantially increasing, even still with some obstacles and difficulties that are not yet removed, but we are substantially increasing our humanitarian aid in Gaza, and the next steps for the UN will be, of course, defined by the Security Council.

Question: Thank you very much. My name is Prosper Heri. I come from Goma, Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, and I’m a Dag Hammarskjöld Fellow. I have just one question to Mr. the Secretary-General. What is the future of MONUSCO in Democratic Republic of Congo, taking in consideration the fact that the security situation, humanitarian situation have deteriorated since early 2025. What is the future of MONUSCO in this situation? Will MONUSCO withdraw or there is another process? Thank you.

Secretary-General: First of all, MONUSCO is not only in the areas controlled by the M23, and MONUSCO is doing a remarkable work of protection of civilians in other areas of conflict within the DRC. On the other hand, in the agreements that were established in Doha, there is a role that is given to MONUSCO in support to the monitoring that will be handled by other institutions. So, MONUSCO will go on doing what the international community asks it to do, in order to support the Congolese people that have suffered enormously. I have been in Goma three times in my life, and I can tell you that it breaks my heart to see the people of Goma and the people of North Kivu and the people of the eastern Congo in general suffer at the level that has been imposed to them.

Question: Mr. Chairperson, Secretary-General, thank you so much for this briefing. Kris Reyes with the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation. In recent years, we’ve seen the world’s attention captured by the wars in Ukraine and in the Middle East. How would you compare that attention that’s been given towards the conflicts in Africa? And would you agree that the world does not pay as much attention to those conflicts? And what is your vision for changing that?

Chairperson: You are 100 per cent right when you say that African conflicts are not enough covered. First by media, and then it doesn’t get proper attention from the international community. Maybe it is related to the strategic interest of those conflicts for big players in the international arena. And that’s why the suffering of the Sudanese people, and in Eastern DRC, in many parts of Africa might be in terms of intensity and magnitude, maybe even worse than what you can imagine and what you could see on mainstream media when it comes to Ukraine or the Middle East. So, it’s very important that you, media experts, you know, raise those questions from time to time, just to draw the attention of the international community to our crisis.

Question: If I could just get a follow-up, I mean just towards leaders as well. We saw leaders convene to try to end these conflicts in Ukraine and in the Middle East. Why do you think leaders have not done the same for conflicts in Africa and how do you change that? […] draw the attention, just a little bit away from the media, but also the leaders that have not stepped up to these conflicts. How do you change that dynamic?

Secretary-General: It is essentially to do with the geostrategic divides and the geostrategic interests, and obviously, those geostrategic divides and geostrategic interests are more concentrated on the situation related to Ukraine and on the situation related to the Middle East. But the point is that we need to look into people and people that suffer. And when you look at people that suffer, you have to recognize that what is happening in Sudan is absolutely intolerable, and it should deserve the same kind of attention by international leaders, because what happens in Sudan today has already several external factors interfering with it. And this conflict that we are witnessing in several parts of Africa, in the Sahel, in Somalia, where you have terrorist organizations with an enormous potential, these conflicts represent the threat, not for Africa, but for the whole of the international community. So, the international community will be wise to pay more attention and to support the African continent in their fight in order to eliminate terrorism in Africa, which means to eliminate the threats to other parts of the world.

Question: Thank you, Chairman Youssouf, welcome to the United Nations. Secretary-General Guterres, it’s always good to see you in this room. I wish to just point to Nigeria, the development and President Trump statements last week about the atrocities, as he described it, and the killings of Christians in Nigeria. My question first to Mr. Chairman, what is the AU position on these statements?

Mr. Secretary-General, the UN and its organizations are operating in close to impossible circumstances, whether it’s in Gaza, whether it’s in Sudan, whether it’s in Ukraine, in Congo. What’s your vision, and also reflecting on UN at 80, how is the future of the UN agencies involved in conflict zones? How do you see that? And what’s the protections that can be in place since they are a humanitarian work, they are not affiliated, they are neutral and everything. So, I wish to get both visions. Thank you.

Chairperson: Let me say this first: there is no genocide in northern Nigeria. We have issued a communiqué, making clear that what’s going on in the northern part of Nigeria has nothing to do with the kind of atrocities we see in Sudan or in some parts of eastern DRC. I think the complexity of the situation in northern Nigeria should, you know, push us to think twice before declaring or making such statements. The first victims of Boko Haram are Muslims, not Christians. The first victims, and I’m saying it with documented references. So, the complexity in the northern part of Nigeria should not be taken, you know, that easily. So, what we are saying to those statements, with regard to those statements, is that the African continent is very complex. It’s not that easy to describe those situations with such very easy words that can be used in a not reasonable way.

That’s why the African Union Commission is very clear about that. We made it clear in our statement and communiqué, and we would like really to stress again that there is no genocide in northern Nigeria.

Secretary-General: Humanitarian agencies have seen a considerable reduction of resources, so they had to limit their operations, but they are going on everywhere in the world, delivering humanitarian aid, rescuing lives, and allowing people to survive situations of hunger, situations of extreme poverty, or the impact of conflict. Obviously, one of the things that concern us more is what you referred to, about the security of the members of the humanitarian agencies. And indeed, it is a violation of international humanitarian law to attack any humanitarian workers or humanitarian organizations. Unfortunately, I would say that the two professions that are today more dangerous in the world are exactly journalists and humanitarian workers.

