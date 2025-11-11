Congratulating Iraq on Holding of Parliamentary Elections, Secretary-General Emphasizes Need for Timely, Peaceful Government-Formation Process Reflecting Will of Iraqi People

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General congratulates the people of Iraq on the holding of parliamentary elections today [11 November] and the Independent High Electoral Commission for its efforts in ensuring the effective preparation and conduct of the election.

The Secretary-General welcomes the generally calm and orderly conduct of the polls and trusts that political stakeholders will maintain the spirit of peace and respect for the electoral process as results are awaited. He further emphasizes the importance of a timely and peaceful government formation process that reflects the will of the Iraqi people and addresses their aspirations for stability and development.

The Secretary-General reaffirms the United Nations’ commitment to supporting Iraq on its journey toward consolidating democratic gains and fulfilling the aspirations of all Iraqis for a peaceful and prosperous future.

As the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) nears the end of its mandate, the Secretary-General also wishes to express his appreciation for the Mission’s long-standing partnership with Iraq’s electoral institutions and the conclusion of over two decades of UNAMI’s electoral assistance.