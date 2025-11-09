With International Tourist Arrivals at All-Time Historic High, Secretary-General Urges UN Tourism General Assembly to Keep Partnering to Bring Humanity Closer Together

Following is the text of UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ video message to twenty-sixth session of the UN Tourism General Assembly, in Riyadh today:

I send my warm greetings to the global tourism community as you gather in Riyadh for this milestone General Assembly, marking 50 years of UN Tourism.

Tourism is a powerful force for good in our divided world. It brings people together, builds bridges between cultures and opens pathways to understanding — and even peace.

Global tourism has rebounded from pandemic, the worst crisis in its history. International tourist arrivals are at an all-time high. New destinations are emerging — notably across the Middle East and Africa — bringing fresh energy and opportunity.

But growth must go hand in hand with responsibility. Tourism must be inclusive, so that it benefits local communities and reduces inequality. And it must be sustainable, both safeguarding cultural heritage and minimizing environmental impact.

This has been the mission of UN Tourism since its founding as the UN World Tourism Organization — and it remains central to your work today. I welcome the agency’s expanding global presence — and thank Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili for his inspired leadership.

I also commend the city of Riyadh for showing how tourism can diversify economies and create opportunity. Let us keep working together to advance sustainable tourism in ways that bring humanity closer together.

I wish you a productive General Assembly.