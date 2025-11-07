Safe Sanitation a Matter of Rights, Survival, Secretary-General Says in Message for World Toilet Day

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message for World Toilet Day, observed 19 November:

In a world reshaped by rising climate pressures, urban growth and inequality, safe sanitation remains a cornerstone of public health and human dignity.

The humble toilet is an icon of progress — preventing disease, protecting the environment and preserving dignity and opportunity.

Without safe sanitation, sustainable development falters.

Contaminated water can spread diarrhoeal illnesses, which kill over 1,000 children a day.

Untreated human waste pollutes ecosystems and fuels greenhouse gas emissions.

And for millions of women and girls, the lack of a secure toilet means missed work and school.

In the past decade, 1.2 billion people gained access to safe sanitation. But 3.4 billion are still at risk — marginalized by geography, income or disability. Meanwhile, climate change and ageing infrastructure are straining waste systems.

This World Toilet Day, it’s time to speed up access to future-ready toilets that are accessible, climate-resilient, low-emission and well-funded.

The toilet is a mundane marvel. And access to one is a matter of rights, and survival. Let’s make safe sanitation a reality for all.