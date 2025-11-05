Secretary-General Calls for Investments in Safe, Resilient Infrastructure, as Protocol on Water, Health Marks 20 Years of Entry into Force

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message to the seventh session of the Meeting of the Parties to the Protocol on Water and Health to the Convention on the Protection and Use of Transboundary Watercourses and International Lakes (Water Convention), in Budapest today:

I send greetings to the Parties to the Protocol on Water and Health as you mark 20 years since its entry into force.

For two decades, your work has shaped policies and investments to improve access to safe water and sanitation, prevent water-related diseases and advance human health and inclusive development.

You have clearly shown that progress on water and sanitation supports progress across multiple Sustainable Development Goals. And you have informed and inspired countries and regions beyond Europe as they make their own journeys towards water and sanitation for all.

But despite global progress, 2 billion people still lack access to safe drinking water — 1.4 million die every year because of poor sanitation.

Rising temperatures deepen these vulnerabilities, disrupt access and drive illness, mortality and displacement.

Your theme of resilience points the way forward.

We need bold investments in safe and resilient water infrastructure and sanitation systems that can reach all people, conserve ecosystems and protect the most vulnerable — particularly women and young people.

And we need to continue deepening collaboration and coordination between the public and private sectors to strengthen the management reach and environmental sustainability of water resources.

As you plan your next programme of work and prepare for the UN Water Conference next year, I urge you to act with unity and urgency.

At the same time, I call upon all countries which have not done so yet to ratify the Protocol and ensure its full implementation.

Let’s continue making safe drinking water, sanitation and hygiene a reality for all.