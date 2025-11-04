Align Capital with Impact, Unlock Private Support to Advance Sustainable Development, Secretary-General Urges Principles for Responsible Investment Conference

Following is the text of UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ video message to the Principles for Responsible Investment Annual Conference, in São Paulo today:

I am pleased to extend my warm greetings to the Principles for Responsible Investment community as you gather in São Paulo, just ahead of COP30 [thirtieth session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change].

You represent the breadth and depth of responsible investment. And you embody the collective power of leaders who believe that finance can — and must — drive a sustainable future and a just transition.

The year’s theme — Global Challenges, Resilient Strategies, Investable Opportunities — captures the urgency and potential of our times.

Our world faces mounting obstacles, including widening inequalities, accelerating climate disruption and diminishing resources. The private sector is essential to mobilize the scale of investment required to help address these challenges.

The economic case for renewable energy, inclusive growth, and nature-based solutions has never been clearer. Responsible investment is the corner-stone of long-term value creation. To unlock its full potential, we need bold leadership.

The Financing for Sustainable Development Conference in Sevilla provided a practical road map for sustainable business and finance.

Now we need urgent action: to reform the international financial architecture; to triple the lending power of multilateral development banks — making them bigger, bolder, and better equipped to leverage private finance at affordable cost; to enhance their role in derisking private investment; to scale up capital flows to developing and emerging countries; to show a credible path to mobilize the $1.3 trillion a year in climate finance by 2035.

In short, to align capital with impact, and unlock private investment that truly advances sustainable development. And to do it without delay. This is all critical to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals and the Paris Agreement commitments.

Thank you once again for your engagement and for investing your time, your energy and your resources to build a more just and sustainable world. We are with you all the way.