Amid High Global Uncertainty, Doha Political Declaration a ‘Booster Shot’ for Development, Secretary-General Says, Opening Second World Social Summit

Following are UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ remarks at the opening to the Second World Summit for Social Development, in Doha today:

The First World Summit for Social Development in Copenhagen in 1995 was a moment of moral clarity. It reminded us that true development isn’t about prosperity for the few. It’s about opportunities for the many, grounded in social justice, full employment and human dignity.

Since then, over 1 billion people have escaped extreme poverty. Global unemployment is at a near-historic low. Access to healthcare, education and social protection has dramatically expanded. People are living longer, and child and maternal mortality have declined. And more girls are attending school, with rising graduation rates for all students.

These achievements were the result of actions. Actions by the global community to deliver on the promise of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. Actions by Governments to invest in systems that lifted people up, rather than leaving them behind. Actions by international organizations and civil society partners to support development. Actions by businesses to ensure their practices enabled, not erased, social development and social justice. And actions by donors to help countries invest in their people, infrastructure and economies.

But this Second World Summit for Social Development opens at a moment of high global uncertainty, divisions, conflicts and widespread human suffering.

People are still facing hunger, poverty, displacement and unemployment.

Developing countries are not getting the level of support they need.

We are not moving fast enough to mitigate the volatility and outright destruction wrought by a warming planet.

And we’re falling short on the Sustainable Development Goals.

The Doha Political Declaration represents a booster shot for development. At its heart, the Declaration is a people’s plan. Bringing it to life requires action in four areas.

First — a people’s plan means accelerating our fight against poverty and inequality.

It’s unconscionable that nearly 700 million people still live in extreme poverty, while the richest 1 per cent own nearly half of global wealth.

It’s unacceptable that millions go hungry every day or die each year from preventable disease — trends made far worse by relentless global aid cuts.

And it’s intolerable that almost 4 billion people lack access to any form of social protection at all.

Fighting poverty requires targeted, country-led investments and strategies in all the systems that people need.

Food systems that can reach all people with affordable, nutritious sustainably produced food.

Universally accessible health systems that can deliver care and medicine to every person, no matter where they live or how much they earn.

Water and sanitation systems that deliver clean water to all.

Adequate, affordable housing.

Energy systems that are clean, reliable and accessible to all, powering development and jobs.

Education systems capable of reaching every child and young person with quality education and skills, underpinned by well-trained and supported teachers.

Universal social protection systems that can support people when they need it.

And reliable, robust and disaggregated data to track our progress.

Progress also depends on investing in the future of our planet.

Governments must arrive at the upcoming [thirtieth Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change] COP30 meeting in Brazil with concrete plans to slash their own emissions over the next decade while also delivering climate justice to those on the frontlines of a crisis they did little to cause.

Just look at Jamaica. The clean energy revolution means it is possible to cut emissions while growing economies.

But developing countries still lack the finance and technologies needed to support these transitions.

In Brazil, countries must agree on a credible plan to mobilize $1.3 trillion annually in climate finance by 2035 for developing countries. Developed countries must honour their commitment to double finance for adaptation to at least $40 billion this year. And the Loss and Damage Fund needs to be capitalized with significant contributions.

Second — a people’s plan requires a laser focus on job-creation and employment.

In every country, Governments and the private sector must join forces to promote decent work, living wages and pathways for workers to transition from the informal economy to jobs in the green, digital and care economies.

Investments in training, skills development and lifelong learning are essential.

As called for by the Global Digital Compact adopted last year, countries should focus on closing the digital divide, achieving universal digital connectivity and ensuring all people can gain skills in digital technology and artificial intelligence.

Creating and sustaining jobs also requires countries to diversify their economies and enhance local processing and innovation to add value and compete in global trade.

Any job-creation efforts must also ensure women have equal access to jobs, while increasing support for care economies.

Throughout, we need to strengthen labour protections, so profits never come at the expense of workers’ rights.

Third — a people’s plan requires financing.

At June’s Financing for Development Conference in Sevilla, leaders committed to unlocking more finance for developing countries. National Governments must lead the way by mobilizing their own domestic resources.

We also need to triple the lending power of multilateral development banks to make them bigger and bolder and more able to leverage private finance for developing countries.

Leverage more private finance. And ease debt burdens with new instruments to reduce borrowing costs and risks, and speed-up support for countries facing debt distress.

The global financial architecture must be reformed so it better represents today’s world and the needs of developing countries.

Developing countries need and deserve stronger participation at the decision-making table across global financial institutions.

Global economic governance must become more inclusive, representative, equitable and effective.

And finally — a people’s plan must bring people together, not drive them apart.

Too many people are being left behind — including women, minorities, migrants and refugees, older persons, Indigenous Peoples, persons living with disabilities and young people.

Many face prejudice, threats and outright abuse and violence — at home, at the workplace, in the streets and online.

Governments must uphold and protect democratic values that reflect the voices of all people of all ages and backgrounds, including the most vulnerable. They must continue opening doors for women’s participation — from the boardrooms of business to the halls of political power — and eliminating all forms of discrimination and gender-based violence.

We must be mindful of the much more active presence of women in new technologies. We need algorithms in artificial intelligence that do not become bastions of male chauvinism.

Throughout, human rights will remain our compass, pointing the way to justice and a better future for all.

This Summit is about hope through collective action. It’s about summoning the political and financial will required to continue the journey we began together 30 years ago in Copenhagen. Guided by the Doha Declaration, let’s deliver the bold people’s plan humanity needs and deserves. Thank you.