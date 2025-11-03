Local Leaders Driving ‘Force’ Behind Plan to Close Gaps on Climate Finance, Adaptation, Ambition, Secretary-General Tells Mayors Summit

Following is the text of UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ video message to the C40 World Mayors Summit, in Rio de Janeiro today:

Ten years after Paris, a new clean energy economy has emerged. Renewables are powering growth, creating millions of jobs and making energy more accessible and affordable.

Around the world, cities, regions and local leaders like you are driving this transformation — often faster than national Governments — investing in green technologies, cutting pollution and protecting communities.

The direction of travel is now clear. Continuing to invest in fossil fuels is a dead end. But the task before us remains immense. We are far from closing the emissions gap; far from getting on track for a 1.5°C future; far from protecting vulnerable communities from climate catastrophe.

The science is clear, the economics are compelling and the moral case is undeniable.

COP30 [thirtieth Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change] must mark the start of a decade of acceleration — and deliver a clear plan to close the gaps on ambition, adaptation and finance.

Local leadership will be the force that turns this plan to life. By working with Governments to fully implement national climate plans and foster investment; by investing in resilient cities, clean transportation and early warning systems; and by delivering just transitions that bring jobs, dignity and hope.

A decade ago, bold leadership gave us the Paris Agreement and the Sustainable Development Goals. Today we must summon that same courage and solidarity – to make the clean energy revolution the engine of climate justice. Together, we can power a liveable future for all. Thank you.