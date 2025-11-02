Secretary-General Expresses Solidarity with Jamaica, Calls for ‘Massive’ Resource Mobilization to Address Damage from Hurricane Melissa

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General spoke by telephone on Sunday with Andrew Holness, Prime Minister, Minister for Defence and Minister for Economic Growth and Infrastructure Development of Jamaica, to express his solidarity with the Government and people of Jamaica as they deal with the devastation caused by Hurricane Melissa. The Secretary-General emphasized that international support is crucial at this time.

He calls for the mobilization of massive resources to deal with the loss and damage from the hurricane.

The Emergency Relief Coordinator, Tom Fletcher, has allocated $4 million from the Central Emergency Response Fund so UN agencies and their partners can rapidly scale up humanitarian operations in Jamaica.