Secretary-General Expresses Concern Over Post-Election Violence in United Republic of Tanzania

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General is deeply concerned by the situation in the United Republic of Tanzania following the general elections of 29 October, including reports of deaths and injuries during demonstrations. He deplores the loss of life and extends his condolences to the families of the victims.

He underscores the critical importance of safeguarding fundamental rights, notably the right of peaceful assembly and to freedom of expression including access to information. He calls for a thorough and impartial investigation into all allegations of excessive use of force.

The Secretary-General is also deeply troubled by reports of enforced disappearances and detentions in the lead-up to the elections. He urges the authorities to ensure due process for all those detained, ensure their safety and security, and conduct thorough and impartial investigations into all allegations of human rights violations in line with international human rights standards.

The Secretary-General calls on all stakeholders to exercise restraint, reject violence and engage in inclusive and constructive dialogue to address grievances and prevent further escalation. The United Nations stands ready to support efforts aimed at fostering dialogue, strengthening democratic governance and promoting sustainable peace in the United Republic of Tanzania.