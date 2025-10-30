‘Fighting Must Stop’, Secretary-General Tells Conference on Peace, Prosperity in Great Lakes Region, Calls for Agreements to Be Respected ‘without Delay’

Following is the text of UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ video message for the Conference in Support of Peace and Prosperity in the Great Lakes Region, in Paris today:

I thank France and Togo for bringing us together.

For three decades, the people of the Democratic Republic of the Congo have endured an endless cycle of violence, hunger, displacement and suffering.

Today, the humanitarian situation is among the worst in the world.

This year alone, hundreds have been killed in armed violence and thousands injured. More than 21 million people need humanitarian aid. 5.7 million are displaced. Over 27 million are food insecure. Essential services are collapsing, including health, water and sanitation and education. Cholera cases are increasing. And horrifying reports are emerging of forced recruitment, executions and sexual and gender-based violence.

Meanwhile, we’ve seen important steps forward. This includes the Peace Agreement facilitated by the United States between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and the ongoing negotiations between the Government and the M23 [23 March Movement] under the mediation of Qatar, which produced a recent agreement on ceasefire monitoring and verification.

But the situation remains extremely concerning, with ongoing violence in North and South Kivu and Ituri Provinces undermining the stability of the Great Lakes region.

This conference must be a turning point. Millions of civilians are counting on the support of the global community.

I urge donors to support the Humanitarian Response Plan, which remains underfunded. Above all, the fighting must stop, and peace agreements need to be implemented without delay.

Parties must honour their commitments under the Washington Peace Agreement and Doha Declaration of Principles, and comply fully with Security Council resolution 2773 (2025).

The sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Democratic Republic of the Congo must be respected. And the root causes of the instability and violence that plague the region must be addressed.

Throughout, the United Nations will continue supporting peace efforts, including through MONUSCO’s [United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo] support for the implementation of a permanent ceasefire.

Let’s build the peaceful and prosperous future that people in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and across the region need and deserve. Thank you.