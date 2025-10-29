Secretary-General Voices Grave Concern as Hurricane Melissa Devastates Caribbean

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General is gravely concerned as Hurricane Melissa — one of the most powerful Atlantic hurricanes ever recorded — unleashes widespread devastation across the Caribbean.

The hurricane made landfall on Tuesday in Jamaica, bringing catastrophic rain and wind, before it travels onward to Cuba and the Bahamas. It is also triggering flooding in the Dominican Republic and in Haiti.

The Secretary-General stands in solidarity with the Governments and people affected by Hurricane Melissa. He conveys his heartfelt condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives and wishes a speedy recovery to those injured.

The United Nations has offered its full support to countries across the region. Guided by resident coordinators on the ground, the UN is working hand in hand with authorities and humanitarian partners to assess needs, assist those impacted and prepare in areas that may yet face the storm’s impact. UN teams are already prepositioned, with additional staff ready to deploy at short notice.

The UN has allocated $4 million apiece for Haiti and Cuba from its Central Emergency Response Fund to help communities prepare ahead of the storm and reduce its impact as part of the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs’ anticipatory action programme. In close coordination with affected nations, the UN will also explore launching appeals to respond to the humanitarian needs triggered by Hurricane Melissa.