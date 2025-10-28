Secretary-General Expresses Deep Concern over Post-Electoral Violence, Reports of Excessive Force Used in Cameroon

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General has taken note of the announcement of results of the presidential election held in Cameroon on 12 October. He is deeply concerned by post-electoral violence and by reports of excessive use of force. He deplores the loss of life and injuries among both protesters and security forces and extends his condolences to the families of the victims. He calls for a thorough and impartial investigation into these incidents.

The Secretary-General urges all political stakeholders and their supporters to exercise restraint, reject violence and refrain from any inflammatory rhetoric and hate speech. He stresses the critical importance of safeguarding human rights and fundamental freedoms. He calls on authorities to ensure a safe and secure environment where the rights of all citizens are protected and to ensure due process for anyone arrested.

The Secretary-General encourages inclusive dialogue to address grievances and preserve national unity and stability, and resolve any disputes through legal and peaceful means. He reaffirms the commitment of the United Nations to supporting sustainable peace and development in Cameroon.