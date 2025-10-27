Secretary-General Calls Association of Southeast Asian Nations ‘Pillar of Multipolarity’, United Nations a ‘Proud Partner’, at Fifteenth Summit

Following are UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ remarks to the fifteenth Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)-United Nations Summit, held in Kuala Lumpur today:

Mr. Chair, Prime Minister [Anwar] Ibrahim, Thank you for your warm welcome and for your leadership of ASEAN this year.

South-East Asia stands at the vanguard of a changing world. For nearly six decades, ASEAN has stood as a beacon of cooperation. And with Timor-Leste’s accession, that spirit grows stronger. Today, ASEAN is a strategic partner of the United Nations.

Our collaboration rests on shared principles and practical cooperation — from our Comprehensive Partnership to the ASEAN-UN Plan of Action 2026-2030. Let me highlight four areas of partnership.

First, peace and prevention. ASEAN member States are deeply involved in United Nations peacekeeping, serving with courage worldwide. I thank you very much for that.

I applaud Malaysia’s role in facilitating a ceasefire between Cambodia and Thailand, pointing the way to a peaceful settlement of the dispute.

In [the] South China Sea, incidents must be prevented, risks reduced, and freedom of navigation and overflight maintained in accordance with international law, including the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea.

In Myanmar, peace remains elusive. Thousands are dead, millions displaced, humanitarian needs are soaring and the Rohingya and other communities are trapped in cycles of persecution and flight. The Humanitarian Plan remains critically underfunded. We need urgent support.

I strongly condemn the bloodshed and urge all parties to halt the fighting, protect civilians, allow unimpeded humanitarian access and engage in an inclusive political process. The release of those arbitrarily detained, including democratically elected leaders, is essential.

Under the current circumstances, any elections risk further exclusion and instability. The UN remains committed to supporting ASEAN’s implementation of the Five-Point Consensus and Security Council resolution 2669 (2022).

Global peace needs an interlinked, multipolar world, where equilibrium and cooperation prevail and arbitrary unilateral decisions are condemned to fail. I see ASEAN as a fundamental pillar of that necessary multipolarity.

Second, sustainable development and financial justice. Today, inequality is widening. Debt is suffocating countries. The global financial safety net is failing. It is high time for the reform of the international financial architecture.

Global financial institutions must represent today’s world — with far greater participation of developing countries. ASEAN countries are clearly underrepresented, taking into account the present share of the global economy.

Third, climate action. [The thirtieth Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change] COP30 must demonstrate that the world can keep global warming below 1.5-degrees by the end of the century and deliver climate justice.

Across ASEAN, floods, droughts, rising seas and haze are threatening food security, health and economic stability. We need nationally determined contributions that cut emissions much more deeply and accelerate the transition from fossil fuels to renewables. At COP30 in Brazil, we must go further and faster to close the ambition gap. We need more ambition in adaptation, mitigation and climate financial justice.

Fourth, digital transformation and cybersecurity. Artificial Intelligence (AI) can accelerate development and inclusion.

Last month, the United Nations launched two initiatives: An Independent International Scientific Panel on Artificial Intelligence, and an annual Global Dialogue on AI Governance — connecting science, policy and practice and giving every country a voice.

I also recognize the urgent need to tackle transnational organized crime – in particular cyber-trafficking and scam centres. The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) will continue to support your efforts.

The United Nations is proud to be your partner. Let us continue proving that cooperation is the strongest engine of peace and progress in South-East Asia and beyond. And I thank you.