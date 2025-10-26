Secretary-General Welcomes Cambodia-Thailand Joint Declaration, with Great Appreciation to Malaysia, United States for Facilitation

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General welcomes the Joint Declaration between Cambodia and Thailand, as a means to consolidate the July ceasefire. He also welcomes the agreed efforts to relieve the suffering of civilians, including through cooperation on humanitarian demining. He hopes that this Declaration will pave the way for sustainable peace.

The Secretary-General greatly appreciates the important role played by Malaysia, as Chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), and that of the United States in facilitating this Declaration.

The United Nations reiterates its commitment to supporting all efforts aimed at promoting peace, stability and development in the region.