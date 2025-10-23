When the Press is Silenced, Everyone Loses Their Voice, Secretary-General Stresses in Observance Message, Urging End to Impunity for Crimes against Journalists

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message for the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists, observed on 2 November:

Media professionals around the globe face mounting perils in their pursuit of truth — including verbal abuse, legal threats, physical attacks, imprisonment and torture. Some are even killed.

On this International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists, we demand justice. Worldwide, nearly 9 out of 10 journalist killings remain unresolved.

Gaza has been the deadliest place for journalists in any conflict. I call once again for independent and impartial investigations.

Impunity anywhere is not only an injustice to the victims and their families — it is an assault on press freedom, an invitation to further violence and a threat to democracy itself.

All Governments must investigate every case, prosecute every perpetrator and ensure that journalists can do their jobs freely everywhere.

We must also confront the alarming rise in online abuse targeting women journalists, which goes largely unpunished and leads frequently to real-world harm. Digital spaces must be made safe for those who gather and report the news.

When journalists are silenced, we all lose our voice.

Let us stand together to defend press freedom, demand accountability and ensure those who speak truth to power can do so without fear.