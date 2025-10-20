Recommit to Solving problems Together, Secretary-General Urges at ‘Shared Lives, Shared Future’ Exhibition, Highlighting UN’s story of Ambition, Resolve

Following are UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ remarks for the Shared Lives, Shared Future exhibition, in New York today:

My thanks to the Permanent Missions of Italy, Slovenia and Switzerland for helping to showcase the many ways the United Nations improves lives across the world.

The exhibition we launch here tonight — Shared Lives, Shared Future — tells a remarkable story. A story that began 80 years ago, when the sun rose on a world scarred by war and the United Nations was born. A story of ambition and resolve, of cooperation and results. A story the women and men of the United Nations are still writing today, in communities across the world, supporting development, humanitarian assistance, peace and security, and human rights.

As you view these images, and read these testimonies, I urge you to reflect on three truths they reveal: The first is that the United Nations is deeply committed to supporting the most vulnerable — notably amidst conflict or disaster, and through the promotion of sustainable development.

Some of the individuals featured here turned to the UN in dire need and found safety, shelter, sustenance and more. Others were able to access health care, escape early marriage, enroll in school or find employment.

The second truth is that international norms and standards — which are so easily taken for granted — touch people’s lives all across the world, every single day through aviation, mail delivery, intellectual property, weather forecasting, health and agricultural standards, and so much more.

Which brings us to the third truth evident in these portraits: that multilateralism makes our world a better place. From peace to humanitarian action to development — none of the outcomes illustrated here would have come to pass without dialogue and cooperation among States.

The people in these images are not simply posing for a photo. They are posing a question: What else is possible if the world put more effort into forging shared solutions? Raging conflicts, deepening inequality, runaway technologies and a burning planet. None of these will fix themselves and no one nation can fix them alone. We must work together — recognizing our shared humanity and building our shared future.

This week we commemorate the eightieth anniversary of the United Nations. One of the most ambitious and profound undertakings in human history. A promise, despite our differences, to solve problems together.

As we mark 80 years of this extraordinary organization, let’s recommit to this promise, and — most of all — to the actions that will bring it to life in communities around the world.