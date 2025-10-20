Global Housing Crisis Leaving Millions Behind, Secretary-General Says in World Cities Day Message, Calls for More Sustainable, Inclusive Urban Future

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message for World Cities Day, observed on 31 October:

In our increasingly digital world, technology is reshaping urban life.

From early warning systems to geospatial mapping to ever more participatory platforms, digital tools can improve basic services, strengthen resilience and create greener spaces for all.

But innovation must close gaps — not widen them.

Right now, the global housing crisis and the growth of informal settlements are leaving billions without adequate housing. A truly smart city puts people first — especially the most vulnerable.

On this World Cities Day, we celebrate local and national Governments working with residents — including women, youth older people and people with disabilities — as co-creators of a more sustainable urban future.

Cities are engines of opportunity. When we place people at the centre, digital innovation can help drive fairness and sustainability for all.

Cities are now becoming digital spaces. Let us ensure they are also inclusive, green and just.