With World in Flux, Africa’s Leadership, Resilience, Vision More Vital than Ever, Secretary-General Tells Aswan Forum for Sustainable Peace and Development

Following is the text of UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ video message for the Aswan Forum for Sustainable Peace and Development, in Aswan, Egypt, today:

I am pleased to extend my warm greetings to this Fifth Aswan Forum for Sustainable Peace and Development. I commend Egypt for hosting this important gathering.

The Aswan Forum is a vital space for strengthening partnerships, advancing peace, and driving transformative change. As your theme rightly puts it — we are a world in flux, and Africa is a continent in motion. It is navigating profound challenges, seizing opportunities and offering solutions that benefit not only the continent, but our world.

Africa’s leadership, resilience and vision are more vital than ever as we work to shape a future of peace, security and sustainable development. I commend your focus on African-led solutions, inclusive dialogue and the empowerment of youth and women.

Together, we must address interconnected challenges — peace and mediation, regional integration, economic transformation, the green transition, public health, the promise and risks of artificial intelligence, and more.

And let’s keep working to strengthen multilateralism for the future. That includes ensuring African countries have stronger representation in global institutions. Through reform of the international financial architecture — and reform of the UN Security Council. Africa’s permanent representation is long overdue.

Let’s keep joining forces to realize the promise of the 2030 Agenda and the African Union’s Agenda 2063. And let us seize this moment to build bridges, foster dialogue and deliver results for people and planet.

You have my full support and best wishes for a successful Forum.