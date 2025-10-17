Secretary-General ‘Categorically Rejects’ Continued Public Accusations by Houthis

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General is gravely concerned by the continued public accusations made by the Houthis, including on 16 October by their leadership, against United Nations personnel in Yemen. He categorically rejects all such accusations.

The Secretary-General stands in solidarity with United Nations personnel in Yemen and the world over — accusations such as these are dangerous and unacceptable. They seriously jeopardize the safety of UN personnel and humanitarian workers and undermine life-saving operations.

UN personnel and humanitarian workers risk their lives every day while trying to save and support communities in dire need, committed to the principles of humanity, neutrality, independence and impartiality. The Secretary-General salutes the unwavering humanitarian work of the United Nations and partners, which has saved the lives of hundreds of thousands in Yemen over the years. He reminds all parties of their responsibility and obligations to protect humanitarian operations and personnel, at all times, in accordance with international law.

The Secretary-General further renews his call for the immediate and unconditional release of all personnel from the UN, non-governmental and civil society organizations, as well as diplomatic missions, who remain arbitrarily detained by the Houthi de facto authorities, some of them since 2021. He underlines that, pursuant to their obligations under international law, the Houthis must evacuate UN premises and hand back UN assets and equipment seized.