Secretary-General Condemns Unconstitutional Change of Government in Madagascar

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General condemns the unconstitutional change of government in Madagascar and calls for the return to constitutional order and the rule of law. He takes note of the decision of the Peace and Security Council of the African Union to immediately suspend the country from participation in all activities of the Union, its organs and institutions, until constitutional order is restored in the country.

The Secretary-General encourages all the Malagasy stakeholders, including the youth, to work together to address the underlying causes of instability in the country. He reiterates the availability of the United Nations to support national efforts towards the attainment of that goal, in collaboration with the African Union, Southern African Development Community (SADC) and other international partners.