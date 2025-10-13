Welcoming Continued Implementation of Ceasefire in Gaza, Secretary-General Says United Nations Is Rapidly Scaling Up Humanitarian Operations

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General welcomes the continued implementation of the ceasefire in Gaza, based on the proposal by United States President Donald J. Trump, including the release of Israeli hostages and Palestinian detainees.

He commends the Governments of Qatar, Egypt, the United States and Türkiye for their persistent mediation efforts and acknowledges the indispensable role of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in ensuring that all releases take place safely and humanely.

With the ceasefire in effect, the people of Gaza and Israel are beginning to glimpse the fragile hope of calm after months of devastation.

The United Nations and its partners are rapidly scaling up operations across Gaza. UN agencies are reaching communities in areas that were cut off for months, delivering life-saving assistance. These efforts mark an essential first step in stabilizing conditions and restoring basic human dignity, but the needs remain vast, and sustained access and funding are critical.

The Secretary-General calls on all parties to consolidate the ceasefire and transform it into lasting peace.

He appeals to regional and international actors to seize this moment of respite to restart a credible political process that can deliver the outcome of two independent, sovereign, democratic States, Israel and Palestine, living side by side in peace and security within their secure and recognized borders on the basis of pre-1967 lines, with Jerusalem as the capital of both States — in line with international law, UN resolutions and other relevant agreements.