Secretary-General Rallies Leaders at Global Engineering Congress to Share Knowledge, Scale Solutions in Shaping Green Future for All

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message to the Global Engineering Congress, held in Shanghai today:

As an engineer by training, I know firsthand your power to solve problems, transform lives and shape a better future. Today, those skills are essential.

The climate crisis, growing inequalities and the urgent need for sustainable development demand bold, innovative solutions. Engineers are at the forefront — designing resilient cities, advancing clean energy and building the infrastructure that connects and protects us.

The 2025 Global Engineering Congress, under the theme “Engineering Shapes a Green Future”, brings together leaders, experts and innovators to accelerate progress on the Sustainable Development Goals — especially clean water, clean energy, sustainable cities and global partnerships.

From artificial intelligence to civil technologies to urban renewal and beyond, engineering is helping to drive the green transition. But we must ensure that this progress is inclusive — empowering women, youth and engineers in developing countries.

Let us seize this moment to strengthen international collaboration, share knowledge and scale solutions.

Together, we can harness the full potential of engineering to build a more sustainable, equitable and peaceful world. I wish you a productive and inspiring Congress.