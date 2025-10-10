Champion Power of Data to Advance Sustainable Development for All, Secretary-General Urges in World Statistics Day Message

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message for World Statistics Day, observed on 20 October:

World Statistics Day is an occasion marked once every five years to spotlight the vital role of statistics in helping to address the challenges of our time.

The Sustainable Development Goals have helped transform statistical systems and increase the availability of data. In times of crisis, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, statistical systems proved their resilience, delivering the data that guided life-saving decisions, as well as social and economic recovery.

As we confront increasingly interconnected global challenges — from climate change to rising inequalities — timely, accurate, disaggregated and independent data has never been more essential.

This year’s observance reaffirms our commitment to the Fundamental Principles of Official Statistics: impartiality, professionalism\ and commitment to scientific principles and professional ethics. Citizens everywhere deserve trustworthy data to inform public policy and strengthen accountability.

Let us use this day to champion the power of data in advancing sustainable development for all.