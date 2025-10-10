Secretary-General Congratulates Maria Corina Machado ‘Champion of Democracy’, ‘Voice of Unity’ in Venezuela on Being Awarded 2025 Nobel Peace Prize Winner

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message on the awarding of the Nobel Peace Prize 2025:

I congratulate Maria Corina Machado on being awarded the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize.

For decades, Ms. Machado has been a champion of democracy and a voice of unity in her country of Venezuela.

In its statement, the Nobel Committee reminded us that the tools of democracy are the tools of peace.

At a time when democracy and the rule of law are under threat globally, today’s prize is a tribute to all those working to safeguard civil and political rights around the world and a stirring reminder of the resilience and power of the democratic spirit.