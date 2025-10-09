‘We Have the Tools to End Hunger — Now We Need Unity’, Says Secretary-General in Message for World Food Day

Following is UN Secretary‑General António Guterres’ message for World Food Day, observed on 16 October:

Eighty years ago, in a world ravaged by war, countries came together to defeat hunger. In the decades since, the world has made dramatic advances. Yet, recent crises demonstrate that we cannot drop our guard if we are to sustain these gains.

We have the tools, knowledge and resources to end hunger and provide good, healthy food to all. What we need is unity.

Today, around the world, 673 million people still go to bed hungry every night. Many more face daily uncertainty about their next meal. Global progress is far too slow, and in some regions, reversing.

New challenges have emerged over the decades — from soaring obesity, to climate shocks threatening food security. Shamefully, hunger is being weaponized — we face the appalling reality of people in conflict situations being starved with famine taking hold.

This year’s World Food Day theme — “Hand in Hand for Better Foods and a Better Future” — is a call for solidarity across borders, sectors and communities. This echoes the priorities voiced by countries at the Food Systems Summit Stocktake in July, and the United Nations Call to Action, which identifies six key areas for action.

Let us respond. Let us come together once again, to build food systems that nourish people and protect the planet.