Madagascar Protests Must Be Peaceful, Underscores Secretary-General, Urging Dialogue on Path Forward

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General has been closely following the situation in Madagascar and is deeply saddened by the tragic loss of life and destruction of property since the beginning of the youth-led protests on 25 September. He extends his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and calls on the authorities to comply with international human-rights law. He underscores that protests must take place in a peaceful manner — respecting life, property and the rule of law — and calls for dialogue towards forging a constructive path forward.