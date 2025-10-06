Secretary-General Condemns Arbitrary Detention of Personnel, Seizure of United Nations Premises in Yemen

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General strongly condemns the continued arbitrary detentions of its personnel and its partners, as well as the ongoing unlawful seizure of UN premises and assets in areas under Houthi control. Most recently, the Houthi de facto authorities detained nine additional UN personnel, bringing the total number of arbitrarily detained UN staff to 53 since 2021. These actions hinder the UN’s ability to operate in Yemen and to deliver critical assistance. The Secretary-General remains deeply concerned about the safety and security of United Nations personnel in Yemen.

The Secretary-General reiterates his urgent call for the immediate and unconditional release of all personnel from the United Nations, non-governmental organizations, civil society organizations and diplomatic missions. They must be respected and protected in accordance with applicable international law.

The Secretary-General reiterates that United Nations personnel must be allowed to independently perform their functions without hindrance. The premises and assets of the United Nations are inviolable and must be protected at all times, consistent with the Charter and the Convention on the Privileges and Immunities of the United Nations.

The United Nations will continue to work tirelessly, and through all available channels, to secure the safe and immediate release of all arbitrarily detained personnel, as well as the return of UN agency offices and other assets. The Secretary-General remains steadfast in the UN commitment to support the people of Yemen and their aspirations for a just and lasting peace.