‘Release the Hostages, End the Suffering’, Says Secretary-General, Marking 7 October Anniversary

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message to mark two years since the 7 October 2023 attacks:

Two years ago today, Hamas and other Palestinian armed groups launched an abhorrent large-scale terror attack on Israel. The attackers brutally killed more than 1,250 Israelis and foreign nationals. More than 250 others were abducted and taken into the Gaza Strip as hostages, including women, children and the elderly. On this day, let us remember all those who were killed and suffered horrific violence.

The horror of that dark day will be forever seared in the memories of us all. Two years later, hostages remain captive in Gaza in deplorable conditions. I have met with hostage families and survivors, who shared their unbearable pain.

I have said it time and again, and I am repeating it today with even greater urgency:

Release the hostages, unconditionally and immediately. End the suffering for all. This is a humanitarian catastrophe on a scale that defies comprehension. Put an end to the hostilities in Gaza, Israel and the region now. Stop making civilians pay with their lives and their futures. After two years of trauma, we must choose hope, now.

The recent proposal by United States President Donald J. Trump presents an opportunity that must be seized to bring this tragic conflict to an end.

A permanent ceasefire and a credible political process are essential to prevent further bloodshed and pave the way for peace. International law must be respected.

The United Nations remains unwavering in its commitment to support peace.

On this solemn anniversary, let us honour the memory of all the victims by working for the only path forward: a just and lasting peace, in which Israelis, Palestinians and all the peoples of the region live side by side in security, dignity and mutual respect.