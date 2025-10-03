Secretary-General Welcomes Hamas’ Announced Readiness to Release Hostages, Engage on United States’ Proposal

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General welcomes, and is encouraged by, the statement issued by Hamas announcing its readiness to release hostages and to engage on the basis of the recent proposal by United States President Donald J. Trump. He urges all parties to seize the opportunity to bring the tragic conflict in Gaza to an end.

The Secretary-General also thanks Qatar and Egypt for their invaluable mediation work.

The Secretary-General reiterates his consistent call for an immediate and permanent ceasefire, the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages, and unfettered humanitarian access.

The United Nations will support all efforts towards these objectives to prevent even more suffering.