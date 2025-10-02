Meetings Coverage and Press Releases
Secretary-General Strongly Condemns Deadly Terrorist Attack on United Kingdom Synagogue

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General strongly condemns today’s deadly terrorist attack on a synagogue in Manchester, in the United Kingdom.

Houses of worship are sacred places where people can go to find peace. Targeting a synagogue on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar, is particularly heinous.

The Secretary-General extends his deepest condolences to the victims and their families and wishes a swift recovery to the injured.  He stands in solidarity with the Jewish community and calls for those responsible to be brought to justice.

The Secretary-General is deeply concerned by the alarming rise in antisemitism worldwide and stresses the urgent need to confront hatred and intolerance in all their forms.

