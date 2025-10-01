Cyberspace Must Serve Common Good, Secretary-General Says, Calls for Partnerships in Message to Global Forum

Following is the text of UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ video message to the Global Cybersecurity Forum, in Riyadh today:

Excellencies, dear friends,

I send my warm greetings to this Global Cybersecurity Forum in Riyadh.

In our interconnected world, cyberspace is essential for innovation and opportunity.

At the same time, vulnerabilities can undermine trust, disrupt societies and threaten peace.

We must act together to ensure cyberspace serves the common good — by investing in people, building skills and fostering inclusion.

As digitization accelerates, we must forge global partnerships rooted in solidarity and shared responsibility — leaving no country or community behind.

The United Nations remains committed to advancing a vision of cyberspace that is open, secure and anchored in international law.

To achieve this vision, we are working to ensure all countries have the capacity to maximize digital opportunities while minimizing risks.

And I want to recognize the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s initiative on capability-building and this Forum’s focus on issues like child protection and women’s empowerment.

Let’s work together to build trust, establish common rules and protect human rights for a more secure digital future for all. Thank you.