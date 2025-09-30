‘Recognize Power of Girls’, Secretary-General Says, in Message for International Day of Girl Child

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message for the International Day of the Girl Child, observed on 11 October:

Our world is besieged by crises. Conflicts are exploding. Climate disasters are accelerating. Displacement is at record highs and it is often girls who pay the highest price.

When crises hit, sexual violence and maternal mortality soar. Child marriage in situations of fragility is nearly two times higher than the world average. Girls are routinely locked out of decisions that shape their lives.

But as this year’s theme reminds us, girls are also leading on solutions. Around the world, girls are driving movements for gender justice, education, climate change and so much more.

I urge decision makers everywhere: recognize the power of girls and stand with them.

Act on their demands. Prioritize their rights and invest in their opportunities, not only because it is right, but because it is essential for peaceful, prosperous societies.

Every girl, everywhere, deserves equality, opportunity and dignity. On this International Day of the Girl Child, let’s commit to building a better world for girls.