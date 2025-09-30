Secretary-General Welcomes United States-led Gaza Proposal, Calls for Immediate Action towards Peace

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General welcomes the announcement yesterday by United States President Donald Trump, intended to achieve a ceasefire and sustainable peace for Gaza and for the region. He further appreciates the important role of Arab and Muslim States in working to this end. It is now crucial that all parties commit to an agreement and its implementation.

The Secretary-General reiterates that our priority must be to ease the tremendous suffering caused by this conflict. He once again reiterates his call for an immediate and permanent ceasefire, unfettered humanitarian access across Gaza and for the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages, and he hopes that this will create the conditions allowing for the realization of the two-State solution.

The United Nations remains steadfast in its commitment to supporting all efforts that promote peace, stability and a more hopeful future for the people of Palestine and Israel and across the region.